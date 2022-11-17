Skip to main content
Cristiano Ronaldo Says Lionel Messi Is A Magic & An Amazing Player

IMAGO / PA Images

Cristiano Ronaldo Says Lionel Messi Is A Magic & An Amazing Player

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up about his greatest ever rival, Lionel Messi in his full interview with Piers Morgan.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi shared the stage in La Liga for 16 years. The striker has now opened up about the Argentine in his full interview with Piers Morgan. 

Ronaldo and Messi are two of the greatest players to ever play football. The pair have shared debates across the world of football on who is the greatest. 

However, Ronaldo does indeed have a lot of admiration for the player that Messi is despite their great rivalry. The number 7 has spoken well of the PSG star, stating that he is a great and magic player. 

Messi

Speaking to the Talk TV host, Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said the following about Messi;

"He is an amazing player. Magic. Top. As a person, we share the stage 16 years. Imagine 16 years. So, I have great relationship with him. I'm not a friend of him, in terms of what I mean as a friend who was with you in your house or speaking on the phone.

"No, but it's like a teammate. He's a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me. Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always have respect and they're from Argentina.

"My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A great guy who does great things for football."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Lionel Messi
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Says Lionel Messi Is A Magic & An Amazing Player

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From Football If Portugal Win The World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Ronaldo
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Unsure If He Will Return To Manchester United After FIFA World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Was Left Very Disappointed When Suspended By Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Says Cristiano Ronaldo Would Struggle In MLS

By Rhys James
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Confused By The New Generation Of Young Footballers

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn’t Understand Constant Media Criticism

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
Quotes

Cristiano Ronaldo Says Manchester City Tried Very Hard To Sign Him Before Manchester United Return

By Alex Wallace