Cristiano Ronaldo Says Lionel Messi Is A Magic & An Amazing Player

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi shared the stage in La Liga for 16 years. The striker has now opened up about the Argentine in his full interview with Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo and Messi are two of the greatest players to ever play football. The pair have shared debates across the world of football on who is the greatest.

However, Ronaldo does indeed have a lot of admiration for the player that Messi is despite their great rivalry. The number 7 has spoken well of the PSG star, stating that he is a great and magic player.

IMAGO / Marca

Speaking to the Talk TV host, Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said the following about Messi;

"He is an amazing player. Magic. Top. As a person, we share the stage 16 years. Imagine 16 years. So, I have great relationship with him. I'm not a friend of him, in terms of what I mean as a friend who was with you in your house or speaking on the phone.

"No, but it's like a teammate. He's a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me. Even his wife or my wife, my girlfriend, they always have respect and they're from Argentina.

"My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A great guy who does great things for football."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon