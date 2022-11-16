Skip to main content
Cristiano Ronaldo Says Manchester City Tried Very Hard To Sign Him Before Manchester United Return

Cristiano Ronaldo’s full interview with Piers Morgan has been released.

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Manchester City tried very hard to sign him before his Manchester United return. Ronaldo stated that City were really trying to bring him in last summer but he followed his heart.

In his full interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo states that he turned down the decision to join City due to his history with United. The striker has confirmed that Sir Alex Ferguson played the key role in that move.

Speaking in depth to Piers, Ronaldo says that he did come close to City and that talks were on.

Speaking on PiersMorganUncensored, Ronaldo said;

“I was close to joining Manchester City in 2021. I was surprised — as they tried hard to sign me”.

“But my heart, my history with Man United, Sir Alex Ferguson made the difference. The heart was speaking loud in that moment”.

