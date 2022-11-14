Skip to main content
Cristiano Ronaldo Says Manchester United Executives Doubted Daughter’s Hospitalisation

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Manchester United bosses doubted his daughters hospitalisation ahead of pre season proceedings.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that executives at Old Trafford doubted his words regarding the health of his daughter. Ronaldo has stated that the doubting by bosses was to make him ‘feel bad’ about the situation ahead of pre season.

Ronaldo did not report to United for pre season training or the clubs pre season tour ahead of the 22/23 season. However, Ronaldo has revealed the real reason as to why he couldn’t take part in pre season preparations.

Ronaldo has done an exclusive and very open interview with Piers Morgan for his show ‘PiersUncensored’. The show has aired another clip tonight ahead of the full release on Wednesday of this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

In the newly aired clip, Ronaldo is seen speaking about how United bosses ‘doubted’ his reasons for not reporting to pre season.

He said; “I couldn't make pre-season because of family issue. Board & president of Man Utd kind of didn't believe that something was going wrong. It made me feel bad"

“It hurts me. We spent 1 week in hospital but they doubted my words". The executives at Manchester United didn't seem to 100% believe my newborn daughter was ill.”

“It's painful because they didn't take my word for it”. That's why I didn't attend the pre-season preparation camp. I had to be there for my family”.

ronaldo arriving
By Alex Wallace
