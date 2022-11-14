Cristiano Ronaldo Says The Glazers Do Not Care About Manchester United

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he doesn’t think the Glazers who own the club care about United. The striker has given an exclusive interview to Piers Morgan for Talk TV.

Ronaldo has also turned his attention to the Glazers in his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Talk TV host had teased that the star was going to speak about the American owners which he has.

Ronaldo has already alluded to the poor running of the football club, however the striker has now directly called out the owners.

IMAGO / PA Images

Speaking to Piers in a new snippet of the interview posted to PiersUncensored online, Ronaldo says;

“The Glazers, they don't care about the club.”

Ronaldo says he’s “never talked to the Glazers and they give all the power to the presidents.” Ronaldo also said that the Glazers have turned United into marketing club.

Ronaldo also said; “The sport, they don’t really care.”

He finished his part of the snippet by saying; “I want the best for the club and so do the players but there are things inside the club make it difficult for them to reach level that City, Liverpool and Arsenal are now at."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon