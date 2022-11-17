Skip to main content
Cristiano Ronaldo To Retire From Football If Portugal Win The World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he will retire from football if Portugal win the World Cup in the next month.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo has stated that he will retire from football if he wins the World Cup with Portugal in Qatar. Ronaldo has spoken about the upcoming tournament and had made a huge revelation about his future after the tournament. 

Ronaldo has stated that he could very well retire from football as a whole if his nation, Portugal wins the World Cup. The striker speaks to Piers Morgan in detail about the tournament. 

Ronaldo believes his side do have a chance in Qatar and believes he can play a big part in the games. Speaking in detail to Piers on Talk TV, the United star said;

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal

"I am very optimistic. We [Portugal] have a fantastic coach and we have a good generation of football players. I'm looking forward that we're going to it, an amazing World Cup.

"[It's] going be tough. Extremely difficult. But everything is possible. But of course we're going to compete.”

When asked if he would retire if Portugal go on to win the tournament, Ronaldo said the following; “Yes. Retired. 100 per cent."

