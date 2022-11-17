Cristiano Ronaldo Unsure If He Will Return To Manchester United After FIFA World Cup

Skip to main content
IMAGO / Sportimage

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he is unsure if he will return to Manchester United following the FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken in his full length interview with Piers Morgan about whether or not he will return to Old Trafford. Ronaldo has stated that he is fully focusing on the World Cup rather than his future. 

Ronaldo’s interview has already caused disappointment from the perspective of Erik Ten Hag as well as the players and executives at the club. However, the player himself has now revealed whether he will return or not to Old Trafford. 

It seems unlikely that Ronaldo will play for United again but what the player has already said about his future is fascinating. Speaking to Piers Morgan, he said the following;

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

“It's difficult to tell right now, because my mood is, right now, [focused on] the World Cup. It's probably my last World Cup, of course, my fifth World Cup.

"I don't know what's going to happen after the World Cup, but as I told you before, and I will say again, the fans will always be in my heart. And I hope they will be by my side, even if I [come] back, or if I'm not back, or if I stay or whatever.”

“But I don't know, it's hard to tell right now what's going to happen after the World Cup because my focus is for the World Cup, for the Portugal national team."

