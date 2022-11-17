Cristiano Ronaldo Was Left Very Disappointed When Suspended By Manchester United

Manchester United suspended Cristiano Ronaldo for walking off during their game against Tottenham in which they won 2-0 at Old Trafford. Ronaldo has revealed that he was left very disappointed with the club when he was suspended ahead of the Chelsea game.

Ronaldo has been speaking in his full interview with Piers Morgan and was asked about the suspension he was handed by the club. The star has revealed that he felt disappointed.

Ronaldo has also now revealed why he walked off during that game and how he felt following the suspension. The striker has spoken in detail about this with Piers.

Ronaldo said the following;

“It's something that I regret to leave from the stadium — let's say I regret, but in the same way I felt provoked by the coach. Not allowed for me, a coach to put me in three minutes in a game. Sorry, I'm not that kind of player."

“He [Ten Hag] don't respect the way I should deserve. But it is what it is. This is why probably, the game against Tottenham, I left."

"I was very, very, very disappointed for the communication of Manchester United. To be honest, I never had a problem with any club, with any coach. And they suspend me three days, which I felt it was a lot."

