Daniel James Opens Up On His Time At Manchester United

Dan James opens admits he was guilty of "Playing it too safe" at Manchester United.

The Welshman spent two years with the Red Devils, after being bought from Swansea City for a reported £25million.

However, despite a good start he was unable to get regular minutes.

He told The Times "I had a great time at Man United, people can talk of my time there as a failure but for me I played so many games, I learnt so much and it was a great experience with top players.”

“I was coming away from who I was as a player and why I got bought in the first place.”

“I felt part way through I’d become safe. If you’re going to be safe you’re going to be out of the team.”

His move to Leeds United could have came much much earlier. The January before he moved to Manchester, he had practically completed a move to The Whites, from Swansea.

However, the South Wales club pulled out at the last minute. Two weeks later, James had to play at Elland road and he came to like the home support there.

He went onto praise his new club: “That’s when it hit me again and I just knew what an amazing club this is,”

“Leeds had a corner, the referee was seeing to something and the whole stadium was chanting ‘Dan James — he wants to be Leeds’."

"It was the only time I ever had goosebumps in a game. It made me stop. I forgot where I was. The game was just a blur to me.”

