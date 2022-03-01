Darren Fletcher Gives Clarity on His Role at Manchester United

Darren Fletcher has clarified his role at Manchester United in a recent fan event.

Officially, the former midfielder is the technical director at the club. However, he has taken up a coaching role this season, and it was unclear what exactly the situation was.

The Scotsman explained: "With Ralf and his staff coming in, and Michael and Kieran choosing to move on, we had a quick transition process, so part of my role has been to assist with that, both on the training pitch and during games.”

IMAGO / PA Images

“I guess that’s been the most visible part for me this season, but that’s really an addition to my overall technical director role. It’s been a brilliant experience since I took on the role.”

Fletcher has spoken before about the importance of bringing youth through at the club.

He mentioned his job in that area of things: “I’m working closely with Nick Cox, as Head of Academy to look at the long-term strategy for bringing players through."

"We have to manage the balance between allowing them to develop and creating right steps for that without piling pressure.”

