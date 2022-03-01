Skip to main content
Darren Fletcher Gives Clarity on His Role at Manchester United

Darren Fletcher has clarified his role at Manchester United in a recent fan event.

Officially, the former midfielder is the technical director at the club. However, he has taken up a coaching role this season, and it was unclear what exactly the situation was.

The Scotsman explained: "With Ralf and his staff coming in, and Michael and Kieran choosing to move on, we had a quick transition process, so part of my role has been to assist with that, both on the training pitch and during games.”

Darren Fletcher, Ralf Rangnick

“I guess that’s been the most visible part for me this season, but that’s really an addition to my overall technical director role. It’s been a brilliant experience since I took on the role.”

Fletcher has spoken before about the importance of bringing youth through at the club. 

He mentioned his job in that area of things: “I’m working closely with Nick Cox, as Head of Academy to look at the long-term strategy for bringing players through." 

"We have to manage the balance between allowing them to develop and creating right steps for that without piling pressure.” 

