Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

David De Gea Calls Manchester United's Loss to Everton a 'Disgrace'

David De Gea has called Manchester United's loss to Everton a "Disgrace".

The Red Devils faced Everton earlier in the Premier League, and due to an Anthony Gordon goal lost 1-0 away from home.

Despite somewhat of a strong start, United did not kick on and performed poorly after conceding in the first half.

The Spaniard was not happy with his team's performance.

De Gea: “It is a disgrace from us, we should be winning this game."

de gea

"We don’t score but we don’t create proper chances to score. We are not good enough, that is for sure. It will be difficult to be in the top four."

Everton lost 3-2 to Burnley on Wednesday, and are facing a real threat of relegation this season. They hadn't earned at least a draw since the 1-0 win over Newcastle in mid-March

He finished: "They played Wednesday and they were tired but they had more desire than us, that is not acceptable. Very sad to lose today." 

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

de gea
Quotes

David De Gea Calls Manchester United's Loss to Everton a 'Disgrace'

By Rhys James2 minutes ago
Ronaldo
Match Day

Everton vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Returns

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
de gea
News

Manchester United 2022/23 Goalkeeper Kits Leaked

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Harry Maguire
News

Report: Harry Maguire Could Lose Manchester United Captaincy Under Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Ronaldo
Opinions

Manchester United Predicted Line-up vs Everton: Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire to Start

By Rhys James20 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Return for Manchester United Against Everton

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago
Premier League Burnley v Everton Richarlison 7 of Everton in action during the game
News

Manchester United Could Be Keen to Bring Brazil International to Old Trafford

By Kaustubh Pandey21 hours ago
Tielemans
Transfers

Manchester United and Arsenal Chasing £25million Youri Tielemans Signing

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago