David De Gea Calls Manchester United's Loss to Everton a 'Disgrace'
David De Gea has called Manchester United's loss to Everton a "Disgrace".
The Red Devils faced Everton earlier in the Premier League, and due to an Anthony Gordon goal lost 1-0 away from home.
Despite somewhat of a strong start, United did not kick on and performed poorly after conceding in the first half.
The Spaniard was not happy with his team's performance.
De Gea: “It is a disgrace from us, we should be winning this game."
"We don’t score but we don’t create proper chances to score. We are not good enough, that is for sure. It will be difficult to be in the top four."
Everton lost 3-2 to Burnley on Wednesday, and are facing a real threat of relegation this season. They hadn't earned at least a draw since the 1-0 win over Newcastle in mid-March
He finished: "They played Wednesday and they were tired but they had more desire than us, that is not acceptable. Very sad to lose today."
