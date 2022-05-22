Skip to main content
David De Gea Hints at Manchester United's 'Character' Issues Following Crystal Palace Defeat

David De Gea has hinted at Manchester United's "Character" issues this season.

Manchester United lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace in a boring display on the final day of the campaign.

The goalkeeper is in the run in for player of the season in many fans' minds, but emphasised his relief to see the back of this season.

De Gea: "The best thing that happened today is the season has finished."

"I want to forget this season and be 100% ready for the next season and be positive. It has been horrible, a very bad season in all ways, it has been very tough. It is time to rest and prepare your minds for next season."

David De Gea

"The new manager and staff are already looking for new players. Hopefully, they bring good ones with good character." 

"Ones who want to stay, stay at the club. Ones that don't want to stay go out. You don't have to stay here."

He finished: "I cannot wait. I am excited for the next season, new manager, new players. Hopefully, we will improve and put the club in a better position. We need to trust in the future."

