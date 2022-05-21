David De Gea Says He is 'Proud' of His Season At Manchester United

David De Gea has said he is "Proud" of the season he has had at Manchester United.

Hoping to clinch sixth place on Sunday, rather than the first place aspirations many fans had at the start of the campaign, it has no doubt been a disappointing season for the club as a whole.

The Spanish goalkeeper, though, is in the run in for player of the season and believes his season has been good individually.

De Gea: “It will always have been a tough season for us, but I am very proud of my season, to be honest.”

"I worked really hard in the summer to be here and be ready to play and show my qualities for the team. I think I did very well. I played very consistent this season and helped the team a lot."

“Maybe it is one of my best seasons. I have had very good seasons before, but I think it has been a very good one.”

United play Crystal Palace in the final game of the season on Sunday.

He finished, talking about the importance of the fans this season: “We know it's been difficult, but at least just for them and for our pride (we will) try to win the game, at least give a win for the fans because they have been absolutely amazing for the whole season."

