David De Gea Reacts To Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid: 'We Did Not Do Enough To Win'

David De Gea admitted his team did not do enough to win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The game finished 1-0 to Atletico, with Renan Lodi grabbing the only goal. The Spanish team advanced through to the Quarter Finals of the competition.

United's goalkeeper was not happy with his team's performance.

De Gea: "We are really disappointed with the result. It is really difficult to describe how we feel with words at the moment. We did not enough in both games to win this."

"It was very difficult for us to create chances. This is football, this is the Champions League, and now we are out of one of the most important competitions, so we are really sad."

De Gea

"As soon as they scored a goal the put their whole team in front of Oblak. They are a very defensive team and it's difficult to score against them. We tried until the end but it was not enough."

"I do not want to speak about the referee. Everyone watching can see and we cannot change it. It was not enough."

The 31 year-old was asked about his team's five year trophy drought.

"Of course it's not good enough. It's hard for the club, for us and the fans. It's really hard. This is where we are at the moment." 

He finished: "It's a difficult situation. We have to keep fighting. I feel very sad. But we were not good enough." 

By Rhys James1 minute ago
