David De Gea Reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo Hat-trick and Manchester United 3-2 Norwich: 'We Have to Improve a Lot'

David De Gea has given his reaction to Manchester United vs Norwich, saying his team "Have to improve a lot".

United won 3-2, courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick, but the game had negatives as well as positives for the home side.

De Gea: "We will fight for the top four until the last second."

We know we are not at our best moment. The most important thing is the victory and we are closer to the top four."

Top four rivals Spurs and Arsenal both suffered unexpected losses today.

"The spirit is there. Everyone is dropping points ups and won so we have a chance. It's not enough to be in the top four."

"We should control the game from the beginning and not give them chances. We give chances to every team so we have to improve a lot."

"We take the three points and let's see on Tuesday. I hope this victory gives us more confidence. We want to go there and try and win."

Finally, he had some praise for the man who stole the headlines on the day: "Cristiano Ronaldo is a top player, he always tries to score goals and tries to be there for the team."

By Rhys James2 minutes ago
