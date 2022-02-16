David De Gea Reacts To Manchester United 2-0 Brighton And Hove Albion

Following Manchester United's victory over Brighton on Tuesday, David De Gea expressed his thoughts on the game, his first half save save and the current situation at the club.

“It is great always when you have the three points especially after we draw the last few games. We are all very happy.”

A key moment in the game, the goalkeeper made a fantastic diving save to keep the score at 0-0 late in the first half.

"It was a great save to be honest, a very difficult one. In that moment it was a big save because we kept a clean sheet."

After a poor first half performance, United improved after the break, with the help of a Lewis Dunk red card following a VAR review.

“The message (at half-time) was that we are playing at home and we pressed high in the second half. We controlled the game after the red card and there was a five minute spell when they came back.”

“We knew that Brighton is one of the teams that play very well with the ball, press very good and for me it is a very good team. We started the second half better, we scored the goal, they went a man down but a big three points.”

"We should be fighting for more things than the top four, but that is the reality. There are many teams fighting for the same position and with the quality we have we should win a lot of points.”