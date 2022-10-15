David De Gea Reflects On 500 Manchester United Appearances

David De Gea is one game away from reaching an incredible milestone at Manchester United. The Spaniard is set to line up against Newcastle United in what will be his 500th game for United.

United’s number one has been at Old Trafford for the best part of over 10 years. De Gea has been the Red Devils’ number one for some time and has played his part in their success.

The Spaniard has held his place under new boss Erik Ten Hag and has continued to impress between the sticks for the club. A special gesture from the club will take place ahead of kick off.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As confirmed by United; “David de Gea will be presented with an engraved plate ahead of kick-off against Newcastle United to honour his 500th appearance for Manchester United.”

De Gea has spoken ahead of Sunday’s game to reflect on and talk about the prospect of playing his 500th game for the club. He said;

“To play 500 games for this club is very special for me, of course, but probably I will realise more when I stop playing football, when I retire and then look back and say ‘OK, I played more than 500 games for a massive club like United.”

“I’m super proud and it’s amazing, to be honest — Just to be part of this club is massive and it’s so difficult to get here, so it’s a dream to be here and already play as much as I’ve played. It’s unbelievable.”

