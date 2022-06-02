Skip to main content
David De Gea Sends Heartfelt Message to Departing Manchester United Teammate Juan Mata

David De Gea has sent a heartfelt message to his Manchester United teammate Juan Mata.

The Spaniard's have been together at the club ever since Mata's arrival in January of 2014

The 34 year old's contract expires next month, however, and he will depart the club as a free agent.

De Gea posted this message on social media:

"Thought this would be a difficult one to express into words but when I thought about it more, it filled me with happiness."

"The guy has been a teammate, a friends and is my family. The ultimate professional, one of the best players and people you could have to grace your life."

"I'm so thankful to have been on so many journeys with you, happy that our paths crossed and we shared a dressing room together."

He finished: "I love you my brother, I wish you everything and absolutely nothing but joy and success in your next stage of an unbelievable career."

'El mago' has been linked to a return to Spain mostly, with a return to former club Valencia a possibility.

He played 12 games in all competitions last season.

