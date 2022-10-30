David De Gea Speaks On Great Performance v West Ham

Manchester United’s number one, David De Gea kept yet another clean sheet in the Premier league following his sides 1-0 win against West Ham. The Spaniard is performing at his best as he looks for a new contract at Old Trafford.

De Gea had a great performance against the Hammers, two huge saves at the end of the game to seal the win for United. The Spaniard received plenty of much deserved praise for his display.

Speaking after the game, De Gea commented on the two crucial saves he made as well as the drive his teammates have shown.

Speaking about the saves, United’s number one said; “Of the two saves, probably the header from Zouma was the best because it was almost certainly going in but I am happy for all of them. Happy to make the saves and it's a massive win."

In the perspective of the wider view of the game, he said; “We are pressing well and recovering the ball well high up the pitch. We conceded some chances at the end but West Ham are a great team. I'm really happy to be honest.”

Speaking about the near future, the Spaniard said; “I don't like to think too far into the future, we will just take it day by day. Big game on Thursday and we want to finish top of the group. We will go for another game, more energy and keep going again."

