David De Gea Wants To Stay At Manchester United Amid Contract Talks

David De Gea is one of the longest serving Manchester United players still currently at the club. However his contract expires next year.

The Spaniard has held the number one jersey at Old Trafford for some time. Even with the likes of Dean Henderson coming through the ranks, De Gea has held his spot.

United’s number one is one of many players that splits the fanbase on a regular occurrence. Whilst being a solid shot stopper, some parts of De Gea’s game can let him down.

Erik Ten Hag likes to play out from the back. A key part to this is a goalkeepers ability to pass out accurately, something De Gea is quite mixed at doing.

There are many keepers in Europe that United could turn to should De Gea not continue at the club. However the Spaniard has expressed his desire to stay.

Speaking on BT Sport after United’s 2-1 win over Everton, De Gea has emphasised that he would like to stay at the club.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The Spaniard said; “New contract? Of course, I would like to be here for more years, so we'll see what happens in the future”

“I'm really, really happy here at Man United”.

The decision on De Gea’s future will come down to that of Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman will want to ensure he has the right keeper for the long term future.

United’s current number one has and will continue to be a great servant to the club for as long as he remains at Old Trafford.

