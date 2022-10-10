Skip to main content
David De Gea Wants To Stay At Manchester United Amid Contract Talks

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

David De Gea Wants To Stay At Manchester United Amid Contract Talks

David De Gea has admitted he would like to stay at Manchester United for years to come amid contract talks.

David De Gea is one of the longest serving Manchester United players still currently at the club. However his contract expires next year. 

The Spaniard has held the number one jersey at Old Trafford for some time. Even with the likes of Dean Henderson coming through the ranks, De Gea has held his spot. 

United’s number one is one of many players that splits the fanbase on a regular occurrence. Whilst being a solid shot stopper, some parts of De Gea’s game can let him down. 

Erik Ten Hag likes to play out from the back. A key part to this is a goalkeepers ability to pass out accurately, something De Gea is quite mixed at doing. 

There are many keepers in Europe that United could turn to should De Gea not continue at the club. However the Spaniard has expressed his desire to stay. 

Speaking on BT Sport after United’s 2-1 win over Everton, De Gea has emphasised that he would like to stay at the club. 

David De Gea Manchester United Goodison Park Everton Manchester United Premier League

The Spaniard said; “New contract? Of course, I would like to be here for more years, so we'll see what happens in the future”

“I'm really, really happy here at Man United”.

The decision on De Gea’s future will come down to that of Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman will want to ensure he has the right keeper for the long term future. 

United’s current number one has and will continue to be a great servant to the club for as long as he remains at Old Trafford. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

David De Gea Manchester United Goodison Park Everton Manchester United Premier League
Quotes

David De Gea Wants To Stay At Manchester United Amid Contract Talks

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Quotes

Ex-Manchester United Star Suggests Marcus Rashford Doesn't Work Hard Enough

By Rhys James
Jude Bellingham Borussia Dortmund Manchester City Etihad Stadium UEFA Champions League
Transfers

Manchester United Must Make Huge Midfield Transfer Decision Next Year

By Alex Wallace
Cristiano Ronaldo
Quotes

Frank Lampard Praises 'Abnormal' Cristiano Ronaldo After Manchester United Defeat

By Rhys James
Erik ten Hag Southampton
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Reacts To Everton 1-2 Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Antony's debut with Manchester United
Match Day

Antony’s Game In Numbers Manchester United 2-1 Everton

By Alex Wallace
Scott Mctominay
News

Scott McTominay To Miss Manchester United vs Newcastle United

By Alex Wallace
Anthony Martial Manchester United UEFA Europa League
News

Anthony Martial Substituted With Injury During Everton vs Manchester United

By Alex Wallace