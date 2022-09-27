David James Defends 'Integral' Manchester United & England Star Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire has had to deal with being dropped from the Manchester United starting 11 this season, ever since the 4-0 defeat to Brentford earlier on in the season.

The defender was called up for England, however, and played in the team's Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany.

David James, who used to play for England himself, said the following about the star to GGRecon:

"I don’t agree with this argument about match fitness and match minutes being an issue. With the right sports science team behind you, then you’ll be fit.

"Harry Maguire is a big character in that England squad and sometimes the best players don’t necessarily make the best squad. Harry’s an integral part of that squad and was a major reason behind why England got to the final of the European Championships.

"Providing that he’s fit, he’d be in England’s starting line-up and he’ll play well. He already plays for a club that requires a lot of pressure to play for. I’m a Harry Maguire fan.

The 29-year-old has gained somewhat of a bad reputation among English football fans over the last few years, despite him usually playing well for his country.

“I feel for Harry Maguire on the basis where he doesn’t seem like he can do a lot right in people’s eyes. I’ve been in that position myself where it’s almost like a self-fulfilling prophecy, where people wait for you to make a mistake and that’s what they were expecting.

He finished: "He’s not starting for his club at the moment but I feel that Erik ten Hag is almost re-introducing him to the side rather than being dropped. I believe he will get more game-time before the World Cup. I’m looking forward to seeing him lead England to victory, even if it’s only in a defensive capacity.”

