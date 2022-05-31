David James Reveals How Erik Ten Hag Can Improve Marcus Rashford's Form For Manchester United
Former England international David James has spoken out on how he believes Erik Ten Hag can improve Marcus Rashford's form for Manchester United.
The forward endured a tough 21/22, eventually losing his place to academy prospect Anthony Elanga.
There is hope that the Englishman can recapture his form, though, and James talked about how his new manager may be able to help him with thus.
He told Ggrecon: "If he can talk to Marcus Rashford in a way that will get Marcus Rashford to believe and understand his true capabilities, and Marcus Rashford who is one of these players - I’ve heard him speak after games - he gets it."
"He fully gets how to play football - there’s a lot of players who know they’re good but they’re not quite sure why they’re good."
"I think Marcus is one who knows why he’s good, he just needs someone to help him with it, potentially."
The 24 year-old has also lost his place in the international squad, following his poor form.
"If he’s giving you the instruction and the communication to improve you then in Marcus Rashford’s case, stay there and become someone who, personally, I believe, makes it to the World Cup."
He finished: "Starts in the England line-up, scores goals for England and gives all us English football fans hope for winning the World Cup. Because, in regards to talent, I think Marcus Rashford is exceptional.”
