Denmark Coach Says Manchester United's Christian Eriksen Has His Best Years Ahead Of Him

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand has spoken about Manchester United star Christian Eriksen, saying he has his best years ahead of him.
Manchester United signed Christian Eriksen in the summer window on a free transfer after his stint with Brentford during the second half of last season.

The 30-year-old has impressed since joining, starting every single game so far for Erik Ten Hag's team and making important contributions in a number of games so far.

He was called up for Denmark for the most recent Nations League fixtures and scored a fantastic long-range goal against Croatia. Manager Kasper Hjulmand said the following about the playmaker to Eskra Bladet (Via Sport Witness)

“Christian’s age does not matter. I am convinced that Christian has the best football years of his career ahead of him

Christian Eriksen Performing At The UEFA Europa League

“He’s so clear about everything he does on a football field. That man cannot be stressed on a football pitch. He is so calm, so smart and plays with such great energy. It really is a pleasure to experience.

“He shows what he is – a world-class player. He not only has the x-factor that all teams need. He also delivers great running work and is involved in all phases of the game. No one can doubt that he is an incredibly important player for us.

“It’s not just against France, he was fantastic. When I see him playing for Manchester United, there is no doubt that he is a world-class player.

He finished: “Of course, we also had good performances when Christian was not part of the team, but we have missed him, and you can never complain about having an element like him in the team. He is a top-top player and top-top person.”

