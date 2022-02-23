Diego Simeone Hails Manchester United as 'One of the Best Teams in the World' Ahead of UEFA Champions League Clash

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was full of praise for his opponents in the Champions League round of 16 tonight, even naming them "One of the best teams in the world"

"We're facing one of the best teams in the world in the last 14 games, if I'm not mistaken, they've just lost one with the new manager, Ralf Rangnick, it's given the team solidity, teamwork, commitment."

"We can see what Manchester United was always like. They've evolved since the new manager arrived, they're already fourth in the league."

"It's an intense, dynamic team, very brave, with very good forwards, very good footballers overall and who try to make a huge effort to try and unite the huge talents they have in 11 players."

The Argentinian was impressed with United's midfield. He singled out two players in particular for praise.

"They have an incredible midfield, I am incredibly impressed with the work rate."

“Pogba and McTominay are two of the best midfielders in the world with a great balance."

"The team is much more compact, it's stronger. They have a solidity at the back, they're a very physical team with the central defenders and the midfield they've got. They are really strong and it's really, really difficult to find vulnerabilities there."

"It's going to be a very difficult game."

