Diego Simeone Reveals Game Plan For Manchester United Vs Atletico Madrid Champions League Clash

Diego Simeone has revealed an important part of his game plan for the Champions League game with Manchester United tonight.

The previous leg finished 0-0 in Madrid, meaning whoever wins this game will go through.

Simeone: “We’ll press high, it will be the classic type of match you expect in a game like this the vertigo you suffer sometimes when a team plays at home I think we have the opportunity to hit on the counter to capitalise on any errors Manchester United make.”

“We know every game is completely different, we’ve done well in these previous games like this in this country."

Diego Simeone

"We know the potential and how important the opponent we’re facing tomorrow, and I’m sure that we’ll do the best.”

“I think coaches always try to generate what they can with what players they have."

"In these 10 years (Since Simeone took charge) we’ve found a path that has given us results and we try to generate and manage and stimulate these players we’ve got.”

He finished: “I think we’ll do what the team requires, we'll work on our attacking threat from the front, that’s where our initial defensive block starts, when we have to track back we will do.”

