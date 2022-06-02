Diogo Dalot Agent Reveals Plans Ahead of Manchester United's Erik Ten Hag Appointment
Diogo Dalot's agent has revealed his and his client's plans ahead of Manchester United's appointment of Erik Ten Hag.
The right-back returned from loan and began the 21/22 season as second choice in his position, backing up Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
After the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, however, the Portuguese saw a heavy increase in game time - getting 30 appearances in all competitions.
His agent, Carlo Goncalves, has spoken to media following the campaign, as well as the appointment of the new manager, and seemed to conform that the player will stay on at the club for at least another year.
He told 101 Great Goals: “He is very happy at Manchester United.”
“The season went well for him personally, but obviously, it didn’t go well for Manchester United given the club’s expectations."
“But we are expecting Diogo to stay for next season, for sure.”
Author's Verdict
The 23 year-old had a decent season all things considered, and should get next season to improve further and develop into the player he can be.
Almost every player was poor on the whole throughout the campaign, but Dalot did produce some positive performances despite the negativity and poor form of the team.
