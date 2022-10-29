Skip to main content
Diogo Dalot Discusses Manchester United Contract Situation

Manchester United right back Diogo Dalot has discussed his contractual situation ahead of his deal expiring next year.

Manchester United right back Diogo Dalot has spoken out about the situation regarding his current contract at the club. The Portuguese international has a current deal that expires at Old Trafford in the summer of 2023.

Dalot has been one of United’s best performers so far this season. The right back has held his own and set himself in stone as the starting right sided defender in Erik Ten Hag’s system.

Ten Hag is known to be a major fan of Dalot and it seems unlikely that the Dutchman would not offer him a new deal. United are said to be linked with a possible move for Jeremie Frimpong in January.

United need to establish a new deal for Dalot after the World Cup. With the situation surrounding his current contract, the Portuguese international would be free to negotiate with other clubs from January.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are just two clubs that have been linked to the possibility of signing Dalot. However, the right back has now spoken out about the contract situation at United.

He said; “We are at a time when we have to progress collectively. There is a World Cup coming up. I don't think now is the time to think about it. I'm happy to help this club and play for this club."

