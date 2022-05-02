Skip to main content
Diogo Dalot On Erik Ten Hag and His 'Good' Breakthrough Season With Manchester United

Diogo Dalot has spoken on both the appointment of Erik Ten Hag and his own breakthrough season with Manchester United, calling it "Good" for him individually.

The right-back has got himself 27 appearances across all competitions this season, winning a place in interim manager Ralf Rangnick's starting 11 more often than not.

He told Sky Sports: "It's difficult to say it's been a good season when the results are not quite there as we expected."

"But individually it's been good in terms of playing much more. Playing regularly has been one of my biggest desires since I came here and I've fought very hard to get it."

Diogo Dalot

"It's been good with more minutes than other seasons so I'm very happy with that."

"But obviously I want to combine that with team performances, with trophies and that's the aim for the next seasons."

With the club recently confirming Ajax boss Ten Hag as the new manager from the end of the season, Dalot also talked about the dressing room reaction to the appointment.

"In our heads, it's going to be clear who the manager will be next season and that's good, because we go for our break knowing who to expect." 

He finished: "Then we'll have time in pre-season to work together, get our ideas right and start the new season."

