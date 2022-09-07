Diogo Dalot Praises New Manchester United Signing Antony
Manchester United added Antony to their ranks this summer.
The Brazilian made his United debut on Sunday against Arsenal.
Antony got off to a strong start in United red scoring on his debut for the club in their 3-1 against the Gunners.
Diogo Dalot has been speaking to the press in United’s pre Europa League conference on Wednesday.
The Portuguese right back plays behind Antony on that side of the pitch.
The pair will play together a lot more in the future, seemingly both being two majorly favoured players by Erik Ten Hag.
Dalot has majorly improved this season and looks like a totally new player under Ten Hag at United.
The right back has had a lot of praise for Antony and has spoken about him ahead of the Real Sociedad game, he said;
“I mean I think you could see the impact he had straight away in our team. It will take time for us to adapt to each other, but I can say he adapted really quickly.
“He [Antony] is a very good kid, very open to get help and he will adapt quickly. Everyone has welcomed him and I'm sure he will be successful."
