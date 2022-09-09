Skip to main content

Diogo Dalot Reveals What Club He Rejected To Stay At Manchester United

Diogo Dalot has revealed what club he rejected in order to stay at Manchester United.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Diogo Dalot joined Manchester United in 2018 from FC Porto. It took until last season for the Portuguese international to become a regular in the United team under Ralf Rangnick. He has remained so under Erik Ten Hag, having his best season yet so far.

In 20/21 the right-back spent the year on loan at AC Milan, where he managed 33 appearances in all competitions while even scoring two goals and making three assists - impressing throughout much of his time in Italy.

Dalot revealed that he had a chance to move there permanently the summer after he left.

Diogo Dalot and Jonny Evans, Manchester United vs Leicester City, King Power Stadium

He said via The Mirror: "Milan are a great club and I loved the season with the Rossoneri, but it (transfer) wasn’t just up to me. In the end, I decided to stay at United and it was the right decision.

"If I’m a better defender I owe it to Milan. Italian football is different from the Premier League and I had to adapt in just one year and playing in Serie A has helped me a lot.

He finished: "Over the past two years here in Manchester, the minutes have increased and, consequently, so has self-esteem."

The 23-year-old has thrived since making the decision to stay at the club - improving in almost all aspects of his play.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Diogo Dalot and Jonny Evans, Manchester United vs Leicester City, King Power Stadium
Quotes

Diogo Dalot Reveals What Club He Rejected To Stay At Manchester United

By Rhys James
Old Trafford
News

Where Manchester United Rank Amongst Worlds Most Valuable Football Clubs

By Alex Wallace
Casemiro Manchester United
News

Manchester United Trio Called Up To Brazil Squad

By Alex Wallace
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Quotes

'He's Not Been Taught How To Play' - Ex-Manchester United Star on Aaron Wan-Bissaka

By Rhys James
Santiago Arias
Transfers

Manchester United Considering Move For Free Agent Defender

By Alex Wallace
Old Trafford
News

Premier League Games Postponed Following Passing Of The Queen

By Alex Wallace
Premier League
News

Premier League Games Almost Certain To Be Postponed Following Passing Of The Queen

By Alex Wallace
united flag
News

Manchester United Release Statement Following The Passing Of Her Majesty, The Queen

By Alex Wallace