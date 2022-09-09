Diogo Dalot Reveals What Club He Rejected To Stay At Manchester United
Diogo Dalot joined Manchester United in 2018 from FC Porto. It took until last season for the Portuguese international to become a regular in the United team under Ralf Rangnick. He has remained so under Erik Ten Hag, having his best season yet so far.
In 20/21 the right-back spent the year on loan at AC Milan, where he managed 33 appearances in all competitions while even scoring two goals and making three assists - impressing throughout much of his time in Italy.
Dalot revealed that he had a chance to move there permanently the summer after he left.
He said via The Mirror: "Milan are a great club and I loved the season with the Rossoneri, but it (transfer) wasn’t just up to me. In the end, I decided to stay at United and it was the right decision.
"If I’m a better defender I owe it to Milan. Italian football is different from the Premier League and I had to adapt in just one year and playing in Serie A has helped me a lot.
He finished: "Over the past two years here in Manchester, the minutes have increased and, consequently, so has self-esteem."
The 23-year-old has thrived since making the decision to stay at the club - improving in almost all aspects of his play.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- The Glazers Name Their Manchester United Sale Price | Dubai Interested
- New: Manchester United Midfielder Donny Van De Beek On Erik Ten Hag
- Erik Ten Hag Opens Up On His Initial Experience Of The Premier League
- Ex-Manchester United Star Says Marcus Rashford Should Be Worried By Antony Arrival
- Manchester United's 2022 Summer Transfer Window | Success Or Failure
- Erik Ten Hag Shares His Thoughts On Antony Not Being Premier League Proven
- Ex-Liverpool Star Questions Manchester United's Antony Signing
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon