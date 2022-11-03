Donny Van De Beek Ready To Take Manchester United Chance

Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek has recently spoken to the media about his latest injury. The Dutch international will be looking to get into United's side after being on the sidelines.

Van De Beek joined the reds from Ajax in 2020 for a fee of around £35million after spending his career at Ajax since he was a youth player. The 25 year old was a standout player for the Dutch champions.

Under current United manager Erik Ten Hag, Van De Beek was one of his key players when he managed Ajax as they reached the UEFA Champions League semi finals in 2019. The Dutch international will be looking to be a key player for the boss again.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The 25 year old spoke to the media recently about his injury and what role he wants to play for the reds this season as he will hopefully be back on the pitch soon. He said;

"To be injured is the most difficult thing for a player. You want to be on the pitch, around the guys in the stadium, feel the grass. It’s a hard time if you're injured. I’m happy to be back and have to stay fit for a longer time and try to help the team."

"I feel great, I feel good and what I’m saying is I just need to keep going and, if chances come, I have to take them."

"It [playing an attacking role] is also one of the points how I can maybe help the team, play in between the lines and make my runs with the ball, give some passes. I just do my best and have to stay fit and just help the team."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon