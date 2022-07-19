Donny Van De Beek Speaks Out On Harry Maguire Being Booed Against Crystal Palace

Donny Van De Beek has spoken to the media following Manchester United’s 3-1 against Crystal Palace in their third pre season game of their tour 2022 with the midfielder speaking about Harry Maguire being booed during the game.

Van De Beek featured in the game in yet another solid performance from Erik Ten Hag’s new look United side following his first few games as the boss.

The Dutch midfielder has been surrounded by many reports regarding his future as his play time and role under Ten Hag so far unclear ahead of the campaign.

However, away from the players future as the Dutchman spoke about the booing aimed towards United captain, Harry Maguire during the game.

Maguire was being booed by supporters in the stadium following every touch he took on the ball which was being heavily discussed by United fans on social media.

This isn’t the first time that Maguire has been booed by United supporters during a game and some say it may not be the last.

However, Van De Beek was left confused by the reception that the player got and after the game spoke about the incident and said;

“I heard as well, didn't know really what happened. Today he was playing really well - was aggressive, got so many balls, that means he has a big personality. He has a lot of experience. That's positive, his performance today.”

