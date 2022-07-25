Dutch Left-Back Tyrell Malacia Opens Up Regarding His Adjustment Process At Manchester United

Tyrell Malacia joined Manchester United as their first signing of the summer, the Left-back came from Feyenoord earlier this July, and immediately flew with the team for the pre-season tour.

Before flying with the squad for the pre-season in Thailand and Australia, Malacia would have trained just a couple of days at Carrington Training Complex.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Dutchman made his debut with the Red Devils in Bangkok against bitter rivals Liverpool where the Old Trafford side outperformed the club from Merseyside (4-0).

The number 12 made a good performance subbing in for the second half of the game and also in the next game against Crystal Palace where Manchester United won (3-1).

According to an interview from MUTV: It has been claimed that Tyrell Malacia is feeling happy to be part of the group, where the dressing room has a good balance of youth and experience.

“I really feel like I’m at home already,” the former Feyenoord said.

“The guys took me into the group and it feels good. I’m good with Anthony [Elanga], Tahith [Chong], of course. Hannibal, Ethan [Laird], Jimmy [Garner], mostly the younger guys.

“A couple of the older guys like Eric [Bailly], Alex [Telles], they speak a lot with me. [I’m] learning about the group and the team.”

Author Verdict:

The hopes are high with the signing of Tyrell Malacia as the Left-back has shown us already some glimpses of his great game.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon