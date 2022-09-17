Skip to main content
Dutch Manager Breaks The Silence On Erik Ten Hag's Success At Manchester United

IMAGO / PA Images

Coach De Haan praised Erik Ten Hag expressing the potential of his tactics at Manchester United

Foppe De Haan explained how Erik Ten Hag is proceeding at Old Trafford and how this will be huge for bringing the Red Devils back to the top like old times.

The last couple of years were terrible for Manchester United as the club went through a sporting crisis after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, nothing was the same at Old Trafford.

Several managers and players came through the Red Devils but there would always be dressing room issues between footballers and bosses ending up in different managers leaving the club.

The last one was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who was sacked after Manchester United performed very poorly in many matches in a row last year with the supporters and bosses not being happy at all with the results taking the tough decision and instead bringing Ralf Rangnick as the interim manager.

Erik ten Hag instructing players

With Cristiano Ronaldo's return things improved as he is an outstanding Striker, probably the best there is, many called them clutch due to his last-minute goals and hat tricks which flipped lost matches into victories.

However, his spectacular performances were not enough to overcome the bigger problem. This is why the Board decided to sign Erik Ten Hag to solve them.

The Dutch manager cleaned the squad as many toxic players left the club in the summer then brought some great talents known by him in the past to help him out in his project and playstyle.

The 52-year-old so far is succeeding with a great winning streak and it is no luck but a defined style and mainly the trust he is implementing in the squad.

According to a report from the Telegraaf the Dutch coach De Haag has praised and explained this as he said:

"He’s building trust. Trust is very important, then you also give that to another teammate. Then you dare and you don't see an enemy behind every tree."

Manchester United supporters and bosses are very happy with Erik Ten Hag's work and are daring to dream about the Premier League title, it is not difficult to think a Champions League spot could be achieved at the end of the campaign as it is the main objective this season.

Antony Rashford celebrating
