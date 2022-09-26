Revealed: Ed Woodward Denied Eric Cantona A 'President' Job At Manchester United

Manchester United have seen a change in the hierarchy since 2021. Former executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was replaced by Richard Arnold and then he left the club altogether.

The former did not enjoy an impressive time at the club compared to the largely successful years before his arrival, since being appointed in 2013 upon the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Manchester United icon Eric Cantona has recently been speaking to The Athletic about how the club works behind the scenes. He said the following about how he asked about becoming United's "President of Football":

Ed Woodward (Left) and Richard Arnold (Right) IMAGO / PA Images

“I met him a few times. But they did not accept it (Cantona becoming United's President of Football). I still think me or somebody else, they should have somebody for football.”

“This club has on social media hundreds of thousands of fans. If they create an application today saying that 50 per cent of the club can be sold, then why should you have one person or two people who invest £500m?

He finished: “Can you imagine Old Trafford becomes a new stadium called by a brand? If they do that, I’m sorry but I’m not a fan of Manchester United anymore. And I quit football forever! But please, don’t call this stadium Nestle, or Amazon — Old Trafford is Old Trafford."

