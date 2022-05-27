Edinson Cavani Admits Disappointment After His Campaign With Manchester United

Edinson Cavani has spoken of his disappointment about his campaign with Manchester United in 21/22.

The striker will leave the club on a free transfer this summer, after a season plagued with injuries.

The Uruguayan spoke to club media: “I wanted to contribute more this season."

"One of the things that has left me with a slightly bitter taste is that when we had a highly enjoyable and pretty decent (2020/21) season, we weren’t able to have the supporters along with us”

“And now, this season, with the fans coming back into the grounds and stadiums, I haven’t really been able to have the kind of campaign, if I’m being honest, on a personal front that I would really have liked.”

IMAGO / Action Plus

One of the best moments of the 35 year-old's time at the club is his magnificent chip at home against Fulham - which was the first Old Trafford game with fans since the behind closed doors period.

“I sincerely have nothing but words of gratitude towards the fans and supporters of the club."

"Honestly, they have shown me a lot of respect from the very first moment I arrived.”

“I think fans greatly recognised all the hard work I’ve always tried to put in in the best way possible, giving my best for this team."

"I really am very grateful, and I’ll be leaving here with a happy memory of that affection they showed me.”

He finished: “I want to sincerely thank the fans from the bottom of my heart, because they have always shown me a lot of affection, and that is very important for a footballer.”

