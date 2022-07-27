Skip to main content

Edwin Van Der Sar Posts Message For Lisandro Martinez After Joining Manchester United

Former Manchester United goalkeeper and now Ajax board member has posted a message for Lisandro Martinez as he wishes him well at his new club on social media. 

Reports in the past weeks have suggested that Van Der Sar had been a big reason that the Martinez pushed through the final stages so quickly in the end. 

Ajax were reluctant to negotiate for Martinez until Van Der Sar had reportedly told them to sit down and negotiate with United over a possible deal which eventually came off in the end. 

The former United keeper has been doing a strong job since joining the board of directors at the Dutch champions. 

Edwin Van Der Sar

Van Der Sad has maintained a good relationship with United since joining the board at Ajax and was one of the main figures who helped Erik Ten Hag move to United. 

Following Martinez’s arrival at Old Trafford which was confirmed on Wednesday, Van Der Sar took to social media and posted;

“What a warrior you have been for us in Amsterdam! We all loved your ability to develope yourself like so many others before you and play the football we like to watch but if needed the grinta and determination in defense!

“Good luck at this amazing club with a manager that shares the philosophy of attacking football in the style of Ajax.

Mucha suerte, Licha”

Edwin Van Der Sar Posts Message For Lisandro Martinez After Joining Manchester United

