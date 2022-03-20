Edwin Van Der Sar Says Ajax Are 'Ready' For Erik Ten Hag Exit Amid Manchester United Rumours

Edwin Van Der Sar has said Ajax are "Ready" for the departure of Erik Ten Hag - as the manager continues to be linked with Manchester United.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club in November, The Red Devils have been on the search for a new coach - with Ralf Rangnick taking temporary charge until the summer.

The Ajax CEO and former United goalkeeper did not deny that the Dutch manager could leave this year.

Van Der Sar spoke to Dutch TV channel RTL7: "This (The rumours of Ten Hag being wanted elsewhere) means that we are doing something well. It's the same with the players."

"When we perform, the interest comes. If there is interest in our players or coach… we've all been blown away in the past. So be it, we have to make sure we're ready by then. That the lists are filled in."

