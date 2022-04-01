Skip to main content
Ex-England Boss Makes Alex Ferguson Comparison For Key Manchester United Manager Target

Former Manchester United assistant manager and ex-England boss Steve McClaren has compared Erik ten Hag's functioning to club icon Sir Alex Ferguson.

Ten Hag worked under McClaren during their time together at Twente and they won the Eredivisie together in that campaign as well. McClaren, on the other hand, had worked under Sir Alex at United.

ten hag 2

McClaren spoke to The Telegraph in a recent interview and he gave some glowing praise for Ten Hag and his modus operandi.

The ex-England boss stated: “I knew that pre-season was due to start the next day and I said to Erik, ‘Have you got your first day organised?’ Over the next two hours he talked me through six weeks of pre-season work. Every last detail was accounted for. Every document ready. Every drinks break planned. He would say, ‘There is 20 minutes here for you to do your specific season and then we do this.’ I had never seen anything like this before or since.

“For both individuals and for the team the work was the best I had seen. The detail was logged even down to what the coaches would be wearing on each day, and that we would all come out together. He had planned what equipment had to be carried out and when it had to be brought back in. I would occasionally say to Erik during a session, ‘We just need that goal moving to the halfway line’, and he would ask every player in the squad to do it. All 22 players. Everyone goes. That’s the way he likes it.”

He further stated: “The only other one I would have seen do that? That would have been the gaffer [Ferguson].”

McClaren further went on to praise Ten Hag's attention to detail and his obsession with organisation, also hailing his approach to the game and the playing style that he imposes on teams.

