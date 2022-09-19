Skip to main content
England Legend Says Harry Maguire Should Not Go To World Cup

A former England player has said Manchester United captain should not be in the England squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has not been getting consistent minutes for his club so far this season - something that a former England player has said is enough for him to not go to the World Cup.

Maguire has been heavily criticised for performances at United in the past months, especially at the end of last season.

Since the arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, Erik Ten Hag has opted to play the Argentine alongside Raphael Varane instead of the Englishman. 

Maguire has been named in the latest England squad for the upcoming international break despite limited minutes for United. 

However, not everyone is in agreement that taking Maguire to the World Cup in Qatar would be the right decision. 

In fact, an England ‘legend’, none other than Mark Hateley has said that Gareth Southgate cannot take Maguire to the World Cup if he isn’t playing. 

Speaking exclusively to the Utd Transfer Room via OLBG, Hateley said;

“Maguire has to be playing. That's what all England managers have been like over the years. I missed out on Italia 90', because of a long injury. I was back in training but I was not playing games.”

“Bobby Robson called me and said 'as an England manager, I need to see my players having games under their belt' and I still think it should be that way. 

“Southgate will have that same problem. He'll need to take players that are playing because they're playing with confidence. You don't know what sort of effect Harry Maguire is going to have on the team.”

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

