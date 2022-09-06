Eric Bailly Criticises Manchester United For Favouring English Players

Manchester United strengthened their central defensive options in the summer transfer window just gone by bringing in Lisandro Martinez, which meant Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly was loaned to Marseille.

The 28-year-old joined the club from La Liga club Villareal back when Jose Mourinho was manager. Since then though, he has struggled to gain a place in the starting line-up and apart from short periods at the beginning of his United career, has spent it as someone away from it, on the bench for most games.

Much of the time, Englishman Harry Maguire was picked ahead of him under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangick. Bailly said to The Times: "The club should avoid favouring English players and give everyone a chance.

"They should encourage competition in the dressing room, not just look out for some. I’ve always had the feeling that the national player was prioritised.

“That doesn’t happen at Chelsea or other big Premier League clubs. Some people take it for granted that they are going to start, and that weakens the team. Luckily (Erik) Ten Hag has a lot of character and I hope he can change that dynamic.

The defender made 113 competitive appearances throughout his United career since joining in 2016.

“I met Erik Ten Hag in the dressing room at the end of last season when he went to sign his contract, I was packing my things because my intention was to leave, but he told me he wanted me to stay because he was going to give minutes to everyone.

He finished: "I agreed to do the summer tour with United, and he kept his word, but I don’t want to play every now and then. I want to do it every week and feel important. I want to get my confidence back."

