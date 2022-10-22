Erik Ten Hag Blames Antony & Marcus Rashford Misses For Manchester United Draw

1-1 was the result at Stamford Bridge as Manchester United had to make a late fight back via a Casemiro header after conceding to a Jorghinho penalty late on.

The game was somewhat even throughout but barring the penalty kick, United did seem to create the better chances.

Erik Ten Hag spoke to BBC Sport after the game (Quotes via United District and United Report):

"I have to make a big compliment to my team. To fight back with a fourth game in 10 days, you see the spirit and how they deal with setbacks. Really good.

"We dictated the game and I am happy with that. If you concede a goal late it is difficult.

"(In the) First half, (Marcus) Rashford had two big chances, Antony one against one. You have to score goals in such moments because in top games three chances is massive. You have to score.

Casemiro scoring the winner IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"Eight minutes before half time we had some troubles but defence in the second half we didn't have troubles. (In) The second half, we didn't really create big chances but also Chelsea didn't.

He finished: "I think it is a fair result. I would have been disappointed if we had gone without a point because we didn't deserve that. At the end of a tough week to come here, you bring the point home."

The result has kept things the way they were in regards to the table, with Chelsea at fourth and the Red Devils behind them by one point at fifth.

Ten Hag's team have two home games coming up in the next week. They will face FC Sheriff in the Europa League next on Thursday before the Premier League match against West Ham on Sunday.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon