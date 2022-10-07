Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag: Are Raphael Varane & Harry Maguire Back For Manchester United?

Erik Ten Hag has revealed the extent of Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane's injuries for Manchester United.
Manchester United are a team with multiple players on the injury list at the moment. 

Last campaign, the club had multiple injury crises and the interim manager at the time Ralf Rangnick even went as far as saying there might be a problem in the medical department.

This season, there has also been a few stars known to be out with injuries. Anthony Martial has been sidelined for most of the season but finally made his return in the Manchester Derby - where he scored two off the bench.

Raphael Varane went off with an issue in the game and was not ready to play on Thursday when United played FC Omonia in the Europa League. Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny Van De Beek are also known to be out.

varane liverpool bangkok

Erik Ten Hag has given an update (Quotes via UtdPlug) about when they may be back: "It's difficult to say, Raphael Varane makes progress, and I hope he's available (For the Everton game on Sunday), but I think it will be close."

"From the other players, Harry Maguire (Is) not (Available) and then it's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Donny Van De Beek, both not"

Varane's injury could influence the starting 11 on the weekend but the rest are not players that have regularly been in the team under the new boss.

