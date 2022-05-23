Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Backs Manchester United Captain and 'Great Player' Harry Maguire

Erik Ten Hag has backed Manchester United club captain Harry Maguire, calling him a "Great player".

The Englishmen, like most others in the squad, has had to endure a season of poor form.

With the added responsibility of the armband, though, the 29 year-old has faced particularly harsh criticism from fans and pundits alike in the 21/22 campaign.

Harry Maguire

His form has also lead many to question his captaincy, with many suggesting players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes or David De Gea could be better options. The new manager is clearly a fan of him, however.

Ten Hag said in his unveiling press conference: "Next season is a different season."

"He did a great job, he is a great player, achieved a lot with a contribution to Manchester United. I'm looking forward to working with him."

We will see in the coming season if he remains skipper.

