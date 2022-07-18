Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Believes Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Longer Than Next Season

Erik Ten Hag has revealed that he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Manchester United for a longer period than just next season, despite confirming that he is yet to speak to the player about his desire to leave the club.

Ten Hag has been speaking to the media ahead of United’s next pre season game against Crystal Palace as the Dutch boss has faced questions on all things surrounding his job as manager. 

Ronaldo has been the subject of much speculation, however the Dutch manager has now spoken about the player and what may lie ahead in his future. 

ronaldo arriving

Ronaldo has not yet flown out to Australia as part of the pre season tour for United amid ongoing personal issues. 

Ten Hag spoke to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell about Ronaldo and was first asked about the possible difficulties of incorporating a player with such little time left on his contract. 

“I am well informed, he also has also an option (of another year).

“Yes (he could stay beyond this season), but to be honest, of course, I have signed here for three years, but in football it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead.

“I have a strategy, it’s a process, it takes time but in the end, we have to make sure from the outset there is a winning team.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik ten Hag
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Believes Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Longer Than Next Season

By Alex Wallacejust now
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Speaks About Ideal Midfield Signing Frenkie De Jong

By Alex Wallace14 minutes ago
Hakimi
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Ruled Out A Move For Right-Back Achraf Hakimi From Ligue 1 Side Paris Saint-Germain

By Saul Escudero43 minutes ago
Donny Van De Beek
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Could Offer Donny Van De Beek For AC Milan Midfielder Ismael Bennacer In Swap Deal

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
ronaldo arriving
Transfers

According to reports, Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo would have attempted to join Atletico Madrid but the Colchoneros have already an answer.

By Saul Escudero2 hours ago
Clauss
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Are Close To Signing Jonathan Clauss

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Martinez
Quotes

Report: Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Manchester United Bought Lisandro Martínez From Ajax

By Seth Dooley3 hours ago
eriksen denmark
Transfers

'He Is A Magnificent Football Player' - Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag On Christian Eriksen

By Rhys James4 hours ago