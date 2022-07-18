Erik Ten Hag Believes Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Longer Than Next Season

Erik Ten Hag has revealed that he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo could stay at Manchester United for a longer period than just next season, despite confirming that he is yet to speak to the player about his desire to leave the club.

Ten Hag has been speaking to the media ahead of United’s next pre season game against Crystal Palace as the Dutch boss has faced questions on all things surrounding his job as manager.

Ronaldo has been the subject of much speculation, however the Dutch manager has now spoken about the player and what may lie ahead in his future.

Ronaldo has not yet flown out to Australia as part of the pre season tour for United amid ongoing personal issues.

Ten Hag spoke to The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell about Ronaldo and was first asked about the possible difficulties of incorporating a player with such little time left on his contract.

“I am well informed, he also has also an option (of another year).

“Yes (he could stay beyond this season), but to be honest, of course, I have signed here for three years, but in football it’s short-term as well. We have to win from the start. So I don’t look that far ahead.

“I have a strategy, it’s a process, it takes time but in the end, we have to make sure from the outset there is a winning team.”

