Erik Ten Hag Clarifies Claims About Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United Game Early

Erik Ten Hag has clarified questions about Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo 'leaving early' in their match against Rayo Vallecano.

The Red Devils' coach has spoken today in the press conference at Carrington Training Complex before the fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7th.

It is normal that the lights are pointed towards Cristiano Ronaldo following the dramatic summer the Attacker had with Manchester United.

IMAGO / PA Images

Most of it was about 'CR7' wanting to leave the club as he was keen on playing the UEFA Champions League this season.

Unfortunately for the Portuguese, there were not any clubs that wanted him and if they did, many things had to happen in order for him to arrive at those teams.

The number 7 was upset at the Old Trafford side because of how slow the club was in the transfer market and did not want to be part of a project for that reason as well.

Finally, when the Striker legend returned to Carrington, the 37-year-old underwent his medicals and joined the rest of the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not participate in the game against Atletico Madrid the last week due to his lack of training with the squad and needed to catch up.

Then for the game against the La Liga side Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford, Erik Ten Hag decided to line him up.

Then the Portuguese Forward was substituted at the 46' minute, shortly after that, Cristiano and some of his fellow colleagues left the stadium way before the end of the match.

According to an interview from MUTV: Erik Ten Hag was asked about Ronaldo leaving early and he answered.

"There were many players who left, but the spotlight is on Cristiano and that is not right.

He added: "So I think then, do your research alright? and point out that many players left, which is not correct, and that is what I said."

Author Verdict:

Erik Ten Hag is trying his best to be a good manager and we can notice it, he is always trying to keep everything together and backs his players first-hand.