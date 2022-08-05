Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Clarifies Claims About Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United Game Early

Erik Ten Hag has clarified questions about Manchester United Striker Cristiano Ronaldo 'leaving early' in their match against Rayo Vallecano.

The Red Devils' coach has spoken today in the press conference at Carrington Training Complex before the fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7th. 

It is normal that the lights are pointed towards Cristiano Ronaldo following the dramatic summer the Attacker had with Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Most of it was about 'CR7' wanting to leave the club as he was keen on playing the UEFA Champions League this season.

Unfortunately for the Portuguese, there were not any clubs that wanted him and if they did, many things had to happen in order for him to arrive at those teams.

The number 7 was upset at the Old Trafford side because of how slow the club was in the transfer market and did not want to be part of a project for that reason as well.

Finally, when the Striker legend returned to Carrington, the 37-year-old underwent his medicals and joined the rest of the team.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not participate in the game against Atletico Madrid the last week due to his lack of training with the squad and needed to catch up.

Then for the game against the La Liga side Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford, Erik Ten Hag decided to line him up.

Then the Portuguese Forward was substituted at the 46' minute, shortly after that, Cristiano and some of his fellow colleagues left the stadium way before the end of the match.

According to an interview from MUTV: Erik Ten Hag was asked about Ronaldo leaving early and he answered.

"There were many players who left, but the spotlight is on Cristiano and that is not right.

He added: "So I think then, do your research alright? and point out that many players left, which is not correct, and that is what I said."

Author Verdict:

Erik Ten Hag is trying his best to be a good manager and we can notice it, he is always trying to keep everything together and backs his players first-hand.

Erik ten Hag Oslo
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Clarifies Claims About Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Manchester United Game Early

By Saul Escudero56 seconds ago
Ronaldo Rayo Vallecano
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Hints That Cristiano Ronaldo Could Start For Manchester United Against Brighton

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
News

Erik Ten Hag Responds To Frenkie De Jong Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Lisandro Martinez
News

Erik Ten Hag Says That Christian Eriksen And Lisandro Martinez Are Fit Enough To Start Against Brighton

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Opinions

Manchester United Vs Brighton Predicted Line-up: Cristiano Ronaldo And Tyrell Malacia To Start

By Rhys James7 hours ago
Brighton
Match Day

Manchester United vs Brighton | Opposition Preview

By Alex Wallace17 hours ago
Sancho goal Palace
Opinions

Jadon Sancho Could Be Manchester United's Best Asset This Season

By Alex Wallace18 hours ago
Moises Caicedo Brighton
Opinions

Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Sign One Player From The Opposing Side | Premier League Start

By Saul Escudero19 hours ago