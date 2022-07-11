Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Is In His Manchester United Plans Next Season

Erik Ten Hag has spoken to the media on Monday to discuss the talking points surround Cristiano Ronaldo as the new Manchester United manager remained firm in his stance on the players future in his plans.

The Dutch boss has only been preparing with his new United squad for around two weeks and has already faced a huge off the pitch challenge with Ronaldo’s future being a huge talking point. 

Ronaldo is yet to report on the pre season tour and some doubts have been raised on whether the striker will even embark on the tour all together. When asked, Ten Hag said 

“I cannot tell,” the Dutchman responded when asked whether Ronaldo would be joining the Reds on tour.” Stated United’s official website. 

ronaldo everton

The new boss has reportedly spoken to Ronaldo about his situation as Ten Hag stands firm on his stance - Ronaldo is in his plans for next season, an issue between player and manager is not the case. 

When asked, Ten Hag referred to a conversation had between the pair, he went on to say;

“We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season. That’s it and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

“Cristiano is in our plans and we want to get success together.”

He concluded on the topic by saying;

“I had a good conversation with him and I had a really good talk.”

“[The conversation] is between Cristiano and me,” he said. “But what I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together.”

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

