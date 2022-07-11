Skip to main content

Erik Ten Hag Confirms Harry Maguire's Fate As Manchester United Captain

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has confirmed whether or not Harry Maguire will continue to wear the captain's armband at the club.

The Englishman has faced a lot of criticism since joining from Leicester City in 2019, and despite quickly settling in and being given the club captaincy by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, many have suggested that it should now be taken off him. 

The 21/22 season was a tough one for Maguire, and it has only lead to more suggestions that he is not fit for the role. However Ten hag has revealed that he disagrees with this opinion, and that in his mind the 29 year old should keep his position as skipper.

Harry Maguire

The Dutch boss said: "Harry Maguire is the captain. I have to get to know all the players, but he's an established captain and he has achieved a lot of success."

Some different players who have been suggested to take over as captain are other senior figures in the United dressing room such as Cristiano Ronaldo, David De Gea and Bruno Fernandes.

Maguire has made 143 appearances for The Red Devils so far, also scoring seven goals and making five assists from the center of defence.

