Erik Ten Hag Delivers His Verdict On Anthony Martial At Manchester United

Erik Ten Hag has spoken to the media after Manchester United’s 4-1 win against Melbourne Victory where he has specifically spoken about Anthony Martial and what his United future may have in store.

The Dutch manager seems to be a fan of Martial and has featured him in both of United’s pre season starting 11’s alongside the likes of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga.



The Frenchman is looking for a resurgence at United this season following a poor loan spell at Sevilla last season where his future at Old Trafford seemed to be uncertain.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Martial still has ability to offer to United and he may get that chance next season as Ten Hag looks to explore new options in the front line.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still in doubt, Martial is currently the only natural striker who is on the pre season tour and could be only natural nine at the club come the start of the 22/23 season.

Ronaldo hasn’t yet given a clear indication of his future which leaves a door wide open for Martial.

Ten Hag spoke on Martial and how he can look to make an impact in the future, saying;

“I'm sure he can come back even better. When he has the right focus & motivation + works hard, he will have production because he is a good player. When he has right focus, every day delivers much then he will have production. It's up to him."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon