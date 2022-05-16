Erik ten Hag Disappointed Of Manchester United Not Qualifying For The Champions League

Erik ten Hag is preparing to take charges as the next permanent manager of Manchester United. German manager Ralf Rangnick will end his term as the club's interim manager after the final game of the Premier League at Selhurst Park.

On Monday, Erik ten Hag will skip his vacation at the Caribbean islands to land at Manchester Airport for starting the due proceedings with the official announcements of coaching staff in the backroom pending.

A formal meeting will be held at Carrington to assess the basic requirements to be filled ahead of the Dutchman's biggest ever pursuit in his managerial career.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Speaking to Dutch publication Het Parool, Erik ten Hag was literally disappointed with what's happening this season under Ralf Rangnick: " Manchester United will not play the Champions League next season. Painful for United, but also for me.

"It's a competition I'm going to miss incredibly. But the fact that I'm going to work in the Premier League makes up for a lot."

With one game to go in the Premier League, Erik ten Hag will be hoping to see the Red Devils qualify at least in Europa League.

