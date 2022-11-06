Skip to main content
Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa

IMAGO / PA Images

Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa

Erik Ten Hag has explained why Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United’s captain against Aston Villa.

Manchester United face Aston Villa in the Premier League today and Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the captain. A decision that may surprise people given the past few weeks between Erik Ten Hag and the striker.

Ronaldo was removed from the first team set up following his refusal to play Tottenham. The superstar missed United’s trip to Chelsea just after but then returned to the side in the Europa League.

The veteran striker then scored in the Europa League against Sheriff and the matter has been well resolved since. Ten Hag handled the Ronaldo situation very well and has been credited by many for dealing with the saga.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United

A true way to show that the manager still backs the player is the decision that the Dutchman has made today. Ten Hag has named Ronaldo as his captain against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Ten Hag has spoken ahead of the game and in particular about his decision to give the captaincy to Ronaldo for the game. The Dutchman said;

“Nothing changed, when you are captain and leader you have to set an example and that is what I expect from him. He is an important part of the squad, we are happy with him and now he has to take even more of the leader role.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Premier League
Quotes

Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa

By Alex Wallace
Manchester United
Match Day

Aston Villa v Manchester United Premier League Confirmed Lineups & Team News

By Alex Wallace
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
News

Manchester United To Allow Right Back To Leave On Loan

By Alex Wallace
Dusan Vlahovic Juventus UEFA Champions League
Transfers

Manchester United Keeping Close Eye On Juventus Striker

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford Manchester United
Match Day

Where To Watch Aston Villa v Manchester United Premier League, TV Channels & Live Stream

By Alex Wallace
Fred Manchester United Old Trafford
Opinions

Manchester United Predicted XI v Aston Villa - Fred & Antony To Return

By Rhys James
Unai Emery
Articles

Aston Villa Vs Manchester United: Premier League Opposition Preview

By Rhys James
Lisandro Martinez
Quotes

Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk Praises Manchester United’s Lisandro Martinez

By Alex Wallace