Erik Ten Hag Explains Decision To Give Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Captaincy v Aston Villa

Manchester United face Aston Villa in the Premier League today and Cristiano Ronaldo has been named as the captain. A decision that may surprise people given the past few weeks between Erik Ten Hag and the striker.

Ronaldo was removed from the first team set up following his refusal to play Tottenham. The superstar missed United’s trip to Chelsea just after but then returned to the side in the Europa League.

The veteran striker then scored in the Europa League against Sheriff and the matter has been well resolved since. Ten Hag handled the Ronaldo situation very well and has been credited by many for dealing with the saga.

A true way to show that the manager still backs the player is the decision that the Dutchman has made today. Ten Hag has named Ronaldo as his captain against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Ten Hag has spoken ahead of the game and in particular about his decision to give the captaincy to Ronaldo for the game. The Dutchman said;

“Nothing changed, when you are captain and leader you have to set an example and that is what I expect from him. He is an important part of the squad, we are happy with him and now he has to take even more of the leader role.”

